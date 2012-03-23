UK retailers get a boost as a strong weekly update by Britain's biggest department store chain, John Lewis, further lifts sentiment in the sector after upbeat outlook statements from two key players on Thursday.

John Lewis says last week's volume of trade was a March record as sunny weather, an earlier date for Mother's Day and the launch of the new iPad encouraged shoppers to part with their cash.

"It was a very good week for both the department stores and Waitrose," Seymour Pierce says in a note. "The strong performance of the London based stores also indicates that there was likely to have been a benefit from tourists."

The upbeat numbers help boost shares in peers Morrison and Marks & Spencer, which rise 1.8 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

The John Lewis data comes after two of Britain's biggest retailers, DIY group Kingfisher and fashion chain Next, said on Thursday that conditions for consumers were likely to slowly improve this year.

Shares in Kingfisher and Next rise 1.5 percent and 2.6 percent, helped by price target increases by a number of brokers including Nomura and Barclays Capital.

"We were pleased to see management giving an incrementally positive outlook for the UK and French consumer in the rest of 2012," BarCap says in a note, raising its target price for Kingfisher to 350 pence from 320 pence and reiterating its "overweight" stance on the stock.

