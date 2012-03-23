The FTSE Small Cap index is flat around midday, outperforming modest falls by the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 indexes, both down 0.3 percent.

British pub companies rise, led by Enterprise Inns up 2.4 percent, after the UK government confirms plans to introduce minimum pricing on alcohol, bringing an end to cut price promotions in supermarkets which are widely believed to have encouraged drinkers to stay out of pubs and drink at home.

"It should benefit pubs by removing irresponsibly cheap alcohol from supermarkets, narrowing the off-on trade pricing gap," says Numis Securities analyst Douglas Jack.

However, brewer and pubs operator Fuller Smith & Turner reacts negatively to the news, losing 2.9 percent.

