The FTSE Small Cap index closes up 0.1 percent, in line with the mid-cap FTSE 250, and lagging the FTSE 100 index, which rises 0.2 percent.

AEC Education surges 42.4 percent after the educational programmes and examinations provider, says it anticipates that profit before tax for the year ended December 31 2011 will be ahead of current market expectations after a very strong finish to the year by its educational operations in Singapore.

AEC also says it has entered the UK government funded sector with the acquisition of training provider, Skye Training for a consideration of 100,000 pounds in cash for an initial 75 percent stake.

Bellzone Mining adds 4.1 percent after it says it has started iron ore production and stockpiling at its Forécariah joint-venture project in Guinea, West Africa.

