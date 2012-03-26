European stock index futures are seen opening higher as investors go bargain hunting after suffering their worst week of 2012, although gains could be capped by nagging concerns about the outlook for the global economy.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are up 0.2-0.4 percent.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

No major European company due to report on Monday.

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q2 2012 Apollo Group, Inc.

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0800 IT Cons conf'ce Mar

0800 DE Ifo bus. Climat Mar

0800 DE Ifo current Mar

0800 Ifo expect Mar

1400 US Pending homes Feb

