JPMorgan recommends taking advantage of the recent share price fall to buy European equities, highlighting fundamentals are improving, but it reduces its exposure to cyclical sectors and adds weight in defensives.

"We are constructive on a 6-12 months view as we find US recovery to be broadening beyond just manufacturing, both (developed and emerging markets)policymakers are by and large equity friendly, despite key China risk," the bank says in a note.

"We see the stabilization in earnings forecasts and potential for higher bond yields as important drivers of medium term equity outlook."

Around 54 percent of European companies that reported full-year results so far have beaten consensus estimates, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The bank, however, downgrades cyclical stocks to "neutral" from "overweight" after cutting its recommendation on the capital goods sector - also to "neutral" from "overweight" - and following recent downgrades on autos and miners .

It reduces its underweight stance on defensive shares by upgrading telecoms shares to "neutral" from "underweight", highlighting it is the only sector down year to date while expectations have repriced, offering better risk-reward .

JPM keeps its preference for staples (on which it has a "neutral" stance) over utilities and healthcare stocks, both rated "underweight" .

