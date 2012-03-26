Shares in French advertising group Havas jump 9 percent to a near five-year high after the group unveils a share buy-back programme representing 12 percent of its outstanding shares at a price of 4.90 euros per share, a 21 percent premium from the stock closing price on Friday.

"These measures reflect management's determination to demonstrate to the market that the share is undervalued vis-à-vis listed peers," a Paris-based trader says. "These operations should have an accretive impact of around 11 percent on earnings per share."

