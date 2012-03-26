Shares in Aberdeen Asset Management rise 2.4 percent and top a 0.1 percent-higher FTSE 100 index after the firm reports an increase in new money in the first two months of the year, triggering an upgrade by Peel Hunt and further positive broker comments.

Aberdeen's clients added 1.4 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) of new money to its range of funds in the first two months of the year, as investors recovered their appetite for risk and returned to buying equity products, the company says in a trading update.

"Demand remains high for the group's products and revenue/operating margins are being pushed higher," Peel Hunt says in a note, upgrading the shares to "buy" from "neutral" with an unchanged 280 pence target price.

Numis Securities also says the numbers make for "another good statement", keeping the stock among its top picks with a "buy" recommendation and a 305 pence target.

"The pre-close statement reveals more of the same," the broker says in a note.

"The company continues to win high margin (60-90 basis points) EM, Asia Pac and Global equities business whilst losing modest low margin mainly developed market fixed income business (20-30 basis points)."

