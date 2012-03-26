PARIS, March 26 Shares of France's new mobile operator Iliad are down 1.7 percent after France Telecom said on Sunday that it would consider cutting off Iliad's roaming contract if it degraded the quality of service for its own customers.

France Telecom "reaffirms that it can, and will not hesitate to, suspend the service if the incidents on [Iliad's] network affect the quality of service that it owes its clients."

The war of words between the two telecom operators came about after three significant outages of Iliad's mobile service this month. Since most of Iliad's traffic is actually carried over France Telecom's network while the new mobile operator builds out its own network, the two sides have to work together to resolve the issues.

Some network specialists say the problems may stem from there not being enough capacity to handle the transfer of calls and data from Iliad to France Telecom's network. Iliad will pay some 1 billion euros to France Telecom in the coming years for the service under the roaming contract.

Since launching its mobile service in mid-January, Iliad has touched off a price war in France and recruited 1.5-2.2 million clients, according to its competitors. It will not provide official subscriber numbers till May.

