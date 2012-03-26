The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.1 percent in early trade, mirroring similar modest gains by the FTSE 100 index, also ahead 0.1 percent, while the FTSE 250 index adds 0.4 percent.

Bowleven jumps 14.5 percent as the West Africa-focused oil & gas explorer says two of its exploration wells in the Douala Basin in Cameroon encountered oil, as it reports a narrowing in first-half losses.

Anite gains 9.8 percent as the IT services group signs a multi-year contract with leisure travel company Thomas Cook Group, and says it expects its overall group profit for the financial year to be in the top end of the range of market expectations given the progress at its travel division.

