Jefferies analysts cut their buy-DAX, sell-CAC trade idea, in place since late November, citing a more hazy investment outlook, a fall in returns from the trade and the impact of the European Central Bank's long-term funding operations.

"France's two round presidential election starts in April with the incumbent, Nicolas Sarkozy just nudging ahead of Francois Hollande in a recent poll by IFOP. French politics will probably play a role in distracting investor attention, making it harder to decipher the markets," they write.

"Secondly, the difference in returns for this trade has diminished with economic fundamentals becoming less polarized in the short term. Post the French elections and when global growth is weaker, it may be worthwhile revisiting this trade as France finds itself undertaking some unpleasant reforms."

"Thirdly, the LTRO has rescued French banks and this means that the ECB has cushioned the blow of a credit crunch to the French economy," they add.

Looking ahead, Jefferies says the longer-term outlook for German equities is less rosy.

"Ultimately for the euro-zone to exist as a single entity, it will require Germany to run a much higher inflation rate than other EU members (thereby losing its competitiveness) in order for the euro zone to rebalance," they say.

"German equities may do well in the short term as liquidity is forced into financial assets but in the long run, the improvement in other economies' competitiveness should mean that their markets will outperform the DAX. However, we believe it is too early to put on that trade," they add.

