Investors are too downbeat on Europe's prospects, with companies in oil services, insurance, chemicals and telecom sectors set to be among the early beneficiaries of a likely economic recovery, ING says in a strategy note.

"LTRO has been a game changer in Europe ... Now, it seems as if something will have to go terribly wrong to flip Europe from recovery back into that disaster framework," it says, adding that the economic prospects look best for Northern and Eastern Europe.

ING's top picks to benefit from the recovery feature companies with low exposure to Southern Europe and valuations which it deems attractive. These include the world's largest independent storage tank operator Vopak, Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd and Belgian telecoms and cable TV operator Telenet.

