Flows into Europe equity funds were positive last week as retail investors committed fresh money to the region's fund group for the first time in 44 weeks, EPFR Global data shows.

"The search for undervalued stocks did see retail investors commit money to Europe equity funds for the first time since the second quarter of 2011," says the research firm which tracks both traditional and alternative funds globally.

Funds dedicated to the financial sector globally, as well as the ones focusing on high yield corporate debt, emerging markets bonds and Japanese equities saw the biggest inflows last week, boosted by "the promise of better than average returns, by way of higher-yielding debt, dividend paying stocks or undervalued equity," EPFR writes in a note.

Dividend equity funds were also still in vogue last week, posting inflows for the 62nd time in the 64 weeks since the beginning of 2011, the research firm says.

On the fixed income side, there was a marked retreat from low-yielding U.S. assets. Outflows from U.S. long-term government bond funds were the biggest on record, at $1.01 billion, while investors pulled over $13 billion from U.S. money market funds.

