The FTSE Small Cap index adds 0.1 percent approaching midday, underperforming bigger gains by the blue chips and the mid caps, ahead 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.

Nanoco Group sheds 5.8 percent as the world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials posts in-line first-half results, but disappoints with comments that shipments to its major Japanese customer are now expected in 2013, which compares with Canaccord Genuity's expectation for shipments in late 2012.

"This is the second delay (or expected delay) to this customer's programme, which is clearly a disappointment," says Canaccord in a note retaining its "buy" rating and 80 pence target price on Nanoco.

Bowleven jumps 14.5 percent as the West Africa-focused oil & gas explorer says two of its exploration wells in the Douala Basin in Cameroon encountered oil, as it reports a narrowing in first-half losses.

