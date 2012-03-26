UBS strategists say the outlook for European equities has turned more bearish, as weak readings from their 10 favoured indicators turn the bank's outlook indicator to 'cold' from 'hot' last week.

"This week all 10 have a bearish reading... Fear of a slowdown in China increased as the PMI rolled over. This and a rising oil price, up close to 15 percent over three months, is testing the global growth outlook," the strategists write in a note.

Among UBS's 10 favoured indicators feature the put/call ratio, the investor sentiment indicator, the global surprise indicator, Italian bond yield spread over German bond yields, the cyclicals vs defensives ratio, as well as the Markit iTraxx SovX Western Europe index of credit default swap prices.

