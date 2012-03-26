The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.3 percent higher, while the blue chips gain 0.8 percent, and the mid caps add 1.5 percent.

RM sheds 6 percent as the educational services provider's interim management statement fails to inspire investors, with the firm saying expectations for the full year are unchanged, with trading in the first-quarter in-line with its expectations.

Anite gains 8.7 percent as the IT services group signs a multi-year contract with leisure travel company Thomas Cook Group, and says it expects its overall group profit for the financial year to be in the top end of the range of market expectations given the progress at its travel division.

Canaccord Genuity raises its target price for Anite to 136 pence from 104 pence and repeats its "buy" rating on the stock.

