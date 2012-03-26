European shares hold on to gains as Wall Street rises in early trade after remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke about the U.S. job market fuelled hopes for monetary easing and an unexpected improvement in German business sentiment lifted sentiment.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up 0.7 percent at 1,087.27, after hitting a session-high at 1,088.30.

The Dow Jones industrial average, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite Index rise around 0.8 percent in early trade.

