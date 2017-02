European shares are seen opening higher, tracking gains on Wall Street and Asia, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said that ultra-loose monetary policy was still needed to support the economic economy.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are 0.6 to 0.7 percent higher.

AJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

KAZAKHMYS PLC PRELIM

Q CELLS SE FINAL

WOLSELEY PLC INTERIM

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO SCARL FINAL

FINMECCANICA SPA FINAL

UNICREDIT SPA FINAL

UNIONE DI BANCHE ITALIANE SCPA FINAL

BELLWAY PLC INTERIM

CELESIO AG FINAL

RESOLUTION LTD PRELIM

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q1 2012 Lennar Corp.

Q1 2012 McCormick & Company, Inc.

Q2 2012 Walgreen Co

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0600 DE GfK index Apr

0600 DE Import prc Feb

0645 Fr Consumer conf'c Mar

1300 US C/Shiller Jan

1400 US Cons conf'ce Mar

1400 US Rich Fed Mar

