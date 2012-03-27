Weekly global analyst earnings per share revisions remain positive for the third week in a row, Citi analysts write in a note, while their 4-week revisions index has also turned positive, they add.

"This has happened 10 times since 2000 and has usually been a good signal for future global equity market performance. Three-month forward returns from that point have averaged almost 5 percent," they write.

On a regional basis, Japan continues to post the strongest EPS revisions, followed by the United States, continental Europe and the UK, while the largest sectoral upgrades were seen in IT.

Other sectors to see strong upgrades were consumer discretionary, healthcare, financials and industrials, they add, while the largest downgrades were in consumer staples, telecoms and energy.

