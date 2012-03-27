Stocks are due for a 3 percent to 5 percent pullback before resuming a "significant" rally, Deutsche Bank says in note, although "the magnitude, breadth and duration of the rally across risk assets and the corresponding collapse in volatility have taken market participants by surprise".

The rally since end-2011 was driven by better data from September, short covering, central bank liquidity and fund managers covering 'underweights' through early January, Deutsche Bank strategists write, adding that portfolio managers are now 'long' and waiting for inflows from end-investors, who remain very 'underweight'.

Inflows into risk assets have sustained the rally of late, and are expected to underpin a gradual grind higher, they write.

"Extended fund manager positioning raises the bar for good news and lowers it for bad news. But continued inflows provide support as well as dry powder to buy the dips. Using equities as a proxy for risk assets, we believe inflows will continue," they write.

"We view inflows to equities as the norm not the exception; a reasonable allocation of savings should see some flows go to equities (historically 2 percent of income or $250 billion annually for the United States)."

The analysts see global growth bottoming in the first quarter and "on the cusp of turning up", which would boost confidence and help maintain flows, while macro data, whilst falling short of consensus, has been supportive of confidence, they add.

"Equity flows follow consumer confidence, so stable and rising confidence bodes well for continued inflows," they add.

