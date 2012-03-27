Shares in Air France-KLM fall 3.6 percent to a two-week low as traders cite mounting concerns about the company's balance sheet after online newspaper La Tribune reports that the firm's auditors have given executives two years to recapitalize the French airline.

"The news is driving down the shares, but frankly, it's a non-event. It's an accounting issue and it won't result in a capital increase involving additional shareholders' money," a Paris-based analyst says.

After closing 2011 accounts for Europe's largest airline, auditors said the Air France unit needed to improve shareholder equity in relation to share capital to comply with French law, according to La Tribune.

A company spokeswoman acknowledged the problem, saying it reflected discrepancies between international accounting rules and the French standards applied to the Air France business.

She declined to comment on how it might be resolved.

