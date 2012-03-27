The FTSE Small Caps index adds 0.2 percent in early trade, underperforming slightly bigger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, up 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent respectively.

Augean jumps 13.3 percent as the firm, one of the UK's market leaders in the management of hazardous waste, posts a rise in full-year 2011 EBITDA to 6.5 million pounds, up from 5.6 million pounds in the previous year, and says it has made a positive start to trading in 2012.

"Augean has reported 2011 profits just ahead of our estimates at the trading level. However our EPS estimates from 2012 have doubled as we have pencilled in the first contributions from low level waste and opportunities such as mineral extraction," says house broker Singer Capital in a note.

Credit card insurer CPP Group, which has been hit by a regulatory probe into its business practices, plunges 27.4 percent as trading in its shares resume, having been suspended in February, with the firm saying the FSA investigation is not over yet despite an agreement with the regulator to review its corporate procedures as it posted full-year results.

CPP made a provision of 14.8 million pounds to cover compensation to customers in light of the FSA's probe, and this hit the company's annual results, with 2011 pretax profits falling by 29 percent to 28.3 million pounds.

