The FTSE Small Caps index is up 0.3 percent around midday, outperforming fading gains by the blue chips and the mid caps, ahead 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent respectively.

St. Modwen adds 6.2 percent as the British property developer and French group Vinci win a 2 billion-pound project to redevelop London's New Covent Garden flower and vegetable market and add 2,800 homes near the site of the future U.S. embassy.

888 Holdings takes on 5.9 percent as the online gaming company sees its full-year earnings nearly double, helped by strong growth of its casino and poker offering, and as the company names Brian Mattingley as its chief executive.

