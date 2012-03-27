The FTSE Small Caps index closes flat, while the FTSE 100 index sheds 0.6 percent, and the FTSE 250 index falls 0.2 percent.

Sportingbet loses 3.2 percent as the online gaming firm says it will appeal an injunction against it sought by Spanish casino group Codere , aimed at restricting online betting and gaming in that country.

Separately, Sportingbet said it made a final payment of $6 million to the U.S. Justice Department, as per a settlement reached in 2010 over alleged illegal Internet gambling, and said that it was exploring opportunities to re-enter the market.

Faroe Petroleum adds 5.8 percent after the explorer swings to a full-year profit helped by a 40 million pound gain related to an asset swap deal with Norwegian state-owned oil firm Petoro last year.

