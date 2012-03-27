Shares in oil major Total tumble 5.4 percent in huge volumes, hitting a 2-1/2 month low and suffering their biggest one-day drop since December 2008, as investors dump the stock following news of a massive gas leak at the firm's Elgin platform in the North Sea, for which the company says it is considering all options including drilling a relief well to stem the leak.

"It brings back bad memories of BP's leak in 2010 in the Gulf of Mexico. Hard to know how bad it is at this point, but when in doubt, best to sell. BP's stock never recovered," a Paris-based trader says.

The drop in the shares of Total, France's biggest company, wipes out 5 billion euros ($6.7 billion) of market capitalisation.

