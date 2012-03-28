European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday, as mounting worries over Spain's finances overshadow Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's commitment to ultra-loose monetary policy.
At 0614 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were all down 0.4 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
BMPS FINAL
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q2 2012 Family Dollar (BMO)
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0800 EZ February M3 money supply
0800 IT March business confidence
0830 GB Q4 GDP final reading
1230 US February durable goods
1230 DE March CPI prelims
