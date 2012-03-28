The FTSE Small Cap index loses 0.1 percent in early deals, outperforming weaker showings by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, both down 0.4 percent.

Topps Tiles sheds 4.4 percent as the tiles retailer says its 2012 second-quarter revenues are expected to have decreased by around 4.8 percent on a like-for-like store basis compared to 2011, with the group's sales performance in the first-half broadly in line with management expectations.

"Topps' Q2 statement today may be seen as a miss given the strength of the rally in the shares YTD (year-to-date). Trading between now and the interims in June is seen as crucial as to whether the company can stick with full year guidance PBT, but we'll take a conservative line and downgrade numbers," Oriel Securities says in a note repeating its "hold" stance on Topps.

Thomas Cook gains 4.3 percent as the travel firm says in a trading update that its performance in Britain had improved in recent weeks as a new advertising campaign and improvements to its website boosted bookings.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net