(Corrects headline and paragraph 4 to remove reference to short selling, replaces with dividend arbitrage)

Shares in oil major Total drop 1.5 percent, adding to a 6 percent slump on Tuesday as the euro zone's biggest company by market capitalisation warns it could take six months to halt the flow of a gas leak at its Elgin platform in the North Sea.

The stock broke below its 200-day moving average in early trade, sending a strong bearish technical signal.

"People still have in mind the BP saga. We don't know how this one will turn out, so it's better to get out of this stock now, or go 'short' if you're adventurous," a Paris-based trader says.

Total's shares have seen increased demand to borrow, associated with arbitrage around the dividend record date, as distinct from directional short selling, where investors bet the price will fall, according to Data Explorers.

About 11.4 percent of the company's outstanding shares are on loan, compared with an average of 3.6 percent for France's CAC 40.

Total's stock has lost about 8 percent in two sessions, wiping out 8.5 billion euros ($11.4 billion) in market capitalisation.

BP's stock is still down about 28 percent from its level before the company's massive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico two years ago. The stock lost as much as 55 percent in the first few weeks after the blowout.

