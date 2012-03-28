Equity strategists at Nomura think that with the European corporate sector having built up large cash reserves, management teams will increasingly be willing to adopt a positive view towards dividends, and they forecast 13 percent further dividend growth over the next year.

"Despite a difficult operating environment for many European corporates in 2011, dividends have already started to grow again, showing that the appetite is there among management teams," Nomura says in a note.

The broker points out that hoarding cash may have been seen as a rational strategy for management teams in the depths of the credit crisis, however companies that have raised dividends recently have been rewarded and there is an appetite for yield among investors, so it thinks that European payouts will increase from these levels.

The broker says there is a real opportunity for income investors from investing in European equity, with the market currently yielding 4 percent versus 2.4 percent on sovereign debt and 3.6 percent on BAA-rated corporate debt.

"The obstacle to such investments is often a concern as to the degree of sustainability of payouts. However, we can show that there is a high level of coverage of dividends by free cash flow giving a degree of confidence that dividends can be maintained and even increased from here," Nomura adds.

