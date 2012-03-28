The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.1 percent at midday, with the mid caps off 0.4 percent, and the blue chips losing 0.2 percent.

Greenko Group falls 8.2 percent as the Indian clean energy producer, which has been hurt by a weak market for carbon credits, accquires two hydro assets in India for 42.7 million euros, and says it expects revenue of about 39 million euros and core earnings of about 20 million euros for the year ending March 31.

Arden Partners cuts its estimates for Greenko to take in to account increased finance charges and reduces its target price to 277 pence, while retaining a "buy" rating on the stock.

JKX Oil & Gas sheds 6.4 percent as the London-listed oil and gas producer posts a lower full-year operating profit hurt by higher taxes in Ukraine, and says it would not recommend a final dividend for the year.

