Shares in Generali Deutschland Holding jump 14.8 percent to the top of the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 after hiking its dividend following 2011 results.

The company proposes to raise its 2011 dividend to 4.85 euros per share, up 1.10 euros from the previous year. "It's a 30 percent hike, the shares are flying," a German trader says.

"Generali beat its guidance for net income despite the difficult environment and the European debt crises," says Werner Eisenmann, analyst at DZ Bank. "The dividend yield of 8.5 percent is extremely attractive."

Assicurazione Generali, up 0.5 percent in Milan, holds 93 percent of the Generali Deutschland Holding shares.

Trading volumes in the German shares are more than six times higher than their 90-day average.

Reuters messaging rm://harro.tenwolde.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net