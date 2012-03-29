Citi says equity investors should position for a trading evironment still dominated by sharp swings in appetite for risk assets, picking continental European banks as a possible play for times of market bullishness and Japanese defensives during setbacks.

"The risk trade has been a dominant feature of markets. We suspect it will remain an important driver of near-term performance," Citi says in a note.

"Global sectors follow a consistent performance pattern during rallies and corrections, while regional performance is very unstable."

The bank says investors can get "some serious risk-on exposure" by owning unhedged positions in euro zone financials and capital goods stocks, or Latin American banks.

For investors seeking shelter in times of bearishness, Citi highlights the Japanese defensive sectors, such as healthcare, consumer staples, and telecoms.

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net