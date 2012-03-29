Shares in Solvay rise as much as 3.5 percent as Credit Suisse upgrades its recommendation for the Belgian chemicals group to "outperform" from "neutral".

The broker, which also increases its price target for Solvay to 100 euros from 94 euros, say that the market is underestimating the earnings power of Solvay after the merger with French group Rhodia.

"We believe the Solvay and Rhodia combined group has a more resilient and higher growth earnings profile," Credit Suisse says in a note.

Solvay is the strongest performer on the STOXX 600 European Chemicals Index which trades unchanged.

