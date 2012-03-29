Shares in Hennes & Mauritz drop 4.9 percent, having already traded twice their 90-day volume average, as the world's second-largest fashion chain reports disappointing quarterly profits, casting a shadow on the European retail sector, which sheds 1.5 percent.

H&M blamed higher purchasing costs - particularly cotton - and discounts for a smaller-than-expected rise in first-quarter pretax earnings, reigniting concerns about the sustainability of its gross margin growth.

"Through the 2000's H&M expanded its gross margin by 600bps as a result of lower sourcing costs in China and a favourable movement in the US Dollar," Espirito Santo says in a note.

"We are concerned that from a structural point of view, this source of profit growth will be harder to come by in the future - labour inflation in China is already proving to be problematic."

Shares in fashion retailers Inditex, Marks and Spencer and Next fall between 2.5 percent and 1.4 percent after H&M's results.

