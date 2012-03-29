The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.4 percent approaching midday, outperforming much bigger falls by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, down 0.8 percent and 1.2 percent respectively.

Mouchel plunges 20 percent as the infrastructure company - which saw 2011 dominated by contract blunders, management resignations, failed takeover bids, tough trading and a banking lifeline - says it is considering a significantly dilutive equity fundraising as one option to tackle debt and restructure by July.

Laura Ashley adds 5 percent after the fashion and home furnishing retailer says it is encouraged by the positive trend in trading since the start of this year, prompting Seymour Pierce to raise its price target to 28 pence from 24 pence and repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

"Although pre-tax profits came in marginally below our forecast, they were nevertheless good, in our view, considering the difficult third quarter experienced by the retail sector," says Seymour Pierce in a note.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net