Shares in GKN fall 1.9 percent, having declined steadily all week as investors' await an expected bid for the aircraft-engine unit of Sweden's Volvo by the British automotive and aerospace parts manufacturer, with Panmure Gordon restarting coverage of the stock with a "hold" rating and 205 pence price target.

"With low margins, some revenue shock potential and the pension tangle, it is not a stock that automatically has to be owned. Timing is very important therefore and accordingly we have to wait for deeper value levels," Panmure says in a note.

The broker says, while it could "rage all day about GKN's shortcomings", based on valuation work it thinks it is not worth turning negative on the stock at current levels.

"Despite some fundamental pessimism the stock is not a 'sell'. Once visibility opens up for 2013E then we can see some valuation upside. In addition GKN offers high IRRs (internal rate of return) as calculated by our "going private" model. Its case is worth re-visiting on weakness associated with Europe, or with a Volvo Aero deal," Panmure adds.

