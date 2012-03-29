Shares in Nobel Biocare rise 4.4 percent, outperforming a 0.8 percent weaker European healthcare index, after the Swiss dental implant maker's chairman fuels speculation the company might be up for sale.

Chairman Rolf Watter tells the "HandelsZeitung" newspaper Nobel Biocare will defend a takeover offer of 14 to 15 Swiss francs per share, but would have to put an offer of 17 to 20 francs per share to shareholders.

Traders say his comments are a signal to interested parties.

"He's already indicated a potential price as well," says one trader.

"And the speculators have already taken the bait," another trader says.

