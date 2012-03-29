The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.6 percent lower, while the blue chips and the mid caps shed 1.2 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

James Halstead gains 7.1 percent as the British flooring maker reports a 14.1 percent rise in first-half profit, driven mainly by strong overseas sales, and raises its interim dividend by 11.1 percent to 5 pence.

Mouchel drops 18.63 percent as the infrastructure company - which saw 2011 dominated by contract blunders, management resignations, failed takeover bids, tough trading and a banking lifeline - says it is considering a significantly dilutive equity fundraising as one option to tackle debt and restructure by July.

