European shares were seen rebounding on Friday as investors took advantage of Thursday's three-week closing low to buy back into the market on the last session of the first-quarter, with sentiment supported by expectations the euro zone was set to boost its bailout firepower.

At 0719 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 index and Germany's DAX were both up 0.8 percent, while France's CAC futures were up 0.9 percent.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

TATE & LYLE PLC TRADING

PORTUGAL TELECOM SGPS SA Q4

SALZGITTER AG FINAL

NO MAJOR U.S. COMPANY IS REPORTING ON FRIDAY

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0600 DE Retail sales

0645 FR Consumer spending

0900 EZ Inflation

1230 US Personal income

1230 US PCE Price index

1345 US Chicago PMI

1355 US University of Michigan sentiment

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net