European shares were seen rebounding on Friday as investors took advantage of Thursday's three-week closing low to buy back into the market on the last session of the first-quarter, with sentiment supported by expectations the euro zone was set to boost its bailout firepower.
At 0719 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 index and Germany's DAX were both up 0.8 percent, while France's CAC futures were up 0.9 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
TATE & LYLE PLC TRADING
PORTUGAL TELECOM SGPS SA Q4
SALZGITTER AG FINAL
NO MAJOR U.S. COMPANY IS REPORTING ON FRIDAY
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0600 DE Retail sales
0645 FR Consumer spending
0900 EZ Inflation
1230 US Personal income
1230 US PCE Price index
1345 US Chicago PMI
1355 US University of Michigan sentiment
