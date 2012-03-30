Citigroup picks Danone, L'Oreal and Novo Nordisk as it looks for stocks offering low earnings volatility, strong growth prospects and proven earnings outperformance during recessions.

The three groups are the only European large caps that simultaneously offer an expected earnings per share growth of at least 8 percent in the next two years and saw their EPS shrink by less than 20 percent in the 2009 recession, while also boasting decent balance sheets and dividend growth, Citi says.

"This combination (of performance factors) provides protection to downside earnings risks and exposure to upside earnings risks, i.e. an earnings call option," the bank adds.

Among mid-caps, Citi highlights Kerry, Essilor and Novozymes as three stocks ticking all the boxes of a strong defensive growth story.

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net