Shares in German cement maker HeidelbergCement rise 4.4 percent to the top of Frankfurt's blue-chip index after Mexican peer Cemex said on Thursday it may have recorded strong double-digit growth in U.S. cement volumes, while HSBC upgrades the stock to "overweight" from "neutral".

"The news should work positive for HeidelbergCement, especially in combination with the HSBC upgrade," a Frankfurt-based trader says.

Shares in HeidelbergCement have gained 43 percent since the beginning of the year, outperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Construction & Materials index, which is up 11 percent during the same period.

