Miners Kazakhmys, Vedanta and Antofagasta all rise more than 2 percent to feature among the top FTSE 100 gainers as rising base metal prices give them a fillip at the end of a torrid month.

A strong start to the year for the mining sector as a whole gave way to a tepid February and poor March, with all three firms posting monthly double-digit declines as quarter-end approaches.

"Copper's up and the miners are enjoying a bounce," a London-based trader says.

The industrial metal is up 0.5 percent in early London trade, while zinc and nickel are also higher.

Credit Suisse, in a note to clients, says it saw opportunities in spite of the recent falls.

"The new year optimism has evaporated with the sector back to early Jan levels. It is now broadly accepted among investors that sector returns will decline over time and Chinese structural demand growth has slowed.

"Despite this, cycle points will continue to open up opportunities; we expect an improving demand outlook and rising commodity prices in 2012 and the disconnect between the equities and commodities and implied returns fade has over-shot on the downside," they write.

The bank advises buying into stocks with good assets, strong growth and an ability to raise cash, such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton, among others, and says it is cautious on stocks with weak growth or free cash flow and expensive valuations, such as Anglo American and Kazakhmys, among others.

The current market prices of Kazakhmys and BHP Billiton imply among the most bearish earnings scenarios in the sector, as both have an implied earnings per share compound annual growth rate of around minus 14 percent over the next five years, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net