Credit Suisse downgrades continental European equities to "underweight" from "benchmark", flagging a slip in earnings and economic momentum as well as unresolved sovereign debt problems.

Consensus estimates for 12-month earnings per share in continental Europe have come down by 3.3 percent in the last three months, compared to a 1.6 percent fall in Britain and a 0.2 decrease in the United States, Credit Suisse says.

Credit Suisse is especially cautious on Spain, arguing the market underestimates the degree of private sector deleveraging required, and on France, due to rising political risk if a Socialist president wins the elections.

It remains positive on European stocks that generate at least 30 percent of sales from the United States, such as Ahold, Publicis and Actelion.

The bank also likes German blue chips, which it sees as cheap against a strong domestic context, highlighting BASF, BMW and Bayer as buy opportunities.

Finally, Credit Suisse is positive on Italy, where the total leverage is lower than in France and the trade balance is improving by more than in other peripheral European economies. Inexpensive Italian stocks rated "outperform" include Eni and Fiat Industrial, Credit Suisse adds.

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net