Shares in Scottish & Southern Energy (SSE) fall 1.1 percent, the second biggest FTSE 100 faller, with the index up 0.4 percent, as the attractions of defensive stocks fade after a recent boost, and with the multi-utility's latest trading update failing to excite.

Investec Securities says SSE's pre-close season update reconfirmed the comments that were made in its interim management statement on Jan. 31, that its dividend will be around 80 pence, and adjusted profit before tax growth will be similar to that achieved in each of the past three years.

"There now needs to be some tangible signs of the significantly increased capex of the past four years paying off, as FY11/12 will be the fourth year of lacklustre profit growth," Investec says in a note.

"We remain slightly wary," Investec adds, repeating its "hold" rating and 1,224 piece price target on SSE.

