Shares in Telecom Italia, fall more than 2 percent to hit a nine-day low, leading blue chip losers in Milan, as Italy's biggest telecoms group posts a full-year loss triggering some profit taking after a recent rally.

Telecom Italia on Thursday reported a 2011 net loss of about 4.7 billion euros, after a 7.3 billion euro goodwill write-down on its domestic business due to a worsening of the economic prospects.

Mediobanca analyst Marco Greco maintain his neutral rating on the stock noting that the write-down is non cash and broadly in line with estimates.

