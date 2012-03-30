The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.5 percent approaching midday, just lagging slightly bigger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, ahead 0.6 percent and 0.9 percent respectively, rebounding after recent sharp falls on the final session of the first-quarter.

Tristel adds 5.9 percent as the hygiene products group gets positive results from a clinical study of the Tristel Wipes high level disinfectants system, which proved to be statistically superior to the other two disinfection methods in terms of ease of use and user safety.

Chesnara gains 3.4 percent as the specialist life insurer says it is weighing further potential takeovers after the benefit of earlier acquisitions outweighed a tough economic climate to help boost its 2011 profit by 22 percent.

