Companies with a global reach are more likely to beat estimates in a first quarter reporting season that promises to be tough for European corporates, Deutsche Bank says.

The bank estimates that median net income for the 236 companies in the pan-European Stoxx 600 index that report quarterly will fall 8 percent quarter-on-quarter and 4 percent year-on-year, consistent with negative GDP growth in the euro zone.

Thomson Reuters Starmine data shows analysts are expecting earnings for companies in the Stoxx 600 index to fall by 12.4 percent year-on-year this quarter, compared to a 2.3 percent rise for U.S. S&P 500 index.

By contrast, other developed economies such as the United States and Japan are expected to have grown strongly in the first quarter, helping send the gap between global and Eurozone GDP growth to a 20-year high in 2012, DB adds.

"This diverse growth picture is also supported by the latest sentiment data and not yet fully incorporated in the earnings revisions, in our view," Deutsche Bank strategists say in a note.

"Therefore regional exposure remains key and companies with global exposure have a better chance of surprising to the upside while cyclicals exposed to Eurozone domestic demand have a greater risk of disappointing."

The bank highlights BSkyB, Enel, Fresenius, Munich Re, Novartis and Qiagen as European companies that have consistently beaten the earnings expectations in each of the last four quarters.

It flags Credit Suisse, Sandvik, Software AG and Svenska Cellulosa as consistently missing estimates over the same period.

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net