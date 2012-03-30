European shares hold on to gains as Wall Street rises in early trade, fuelled by U.S. consumer spending, which increased by the most in seven months in February.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up 0.8 percent at 1,068.50, bouncing off three-week lows.

The Dow Jones industrial average, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite Index rise around 0.4 percent in early trade.

Investors also eye the Institute of Supply Management-Chicago's release of the March index of manufacturing activity at 1345 GMT as well as the final March Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, due at 1355 GMT.

