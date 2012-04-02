Stochastics, a widely-used momentum indicator, on the daily FTSE 100 chart are trading in oversold territory, suggesting a pause in recent falls, although weekly indicators continue to show weakness, Guardian Stockbrokers says in a note.

Key weekly support is seen at around 5,622 points, while stability above 5,755 points is "required to negate the bearish view and trigger further strength," the broker says.

"Above 5,755, resistance is near the 5,800 level. A move above the same might turn the view to neutral again," Guardian Stockbrokers says.

