Deutsche Bank has changed its tactical recommendation on the STOXX Europe 600 index to "neutral" from "positive" and is maintaining its year-end forecast of 275.

The broker remains positive on the outlook for equities on a longer-term horizon, but says the market has rallied sharply since November and its upside target is now less than 4 percent.

"The re-rating in equities we anticipated to 11 times forward earnings has largely happened. Equities could re-rate if euro area sovereign fears recede, but we think this is unlikely in the near term if euro area GDP growth disappoints," Deutsche Bank says in a note.

Deutsche Bank is not changing its sector allocation and remains "overweight" industrial goods and services, basic resources and oil and gas , while underweights include telecoms, utilities and retail.

