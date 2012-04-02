Shares in Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena rise more than 2.6 percent, to become the biggest gainer among Italian blue chips, as its controlling shareholder foundation is now close to reach its target of selling 12-13 percent in the bank.

"The foundation has sold most of what it wanted now," says a Milan-based trader.

The Monte dei Paschi foundation said on Friday it had sold an additional 3.25 percent in Italy's No.3 bank, raising the amount it has sold so far to about 11.45 percent. The off-the-market block trades have been weighing on the shares in the past few weeks.

Another trader says there is room for the stock to rebound after it fell to 0.3 euros from 0.4 euros in four weeks.

The European banking sector is down 0.68 percent, while the FTSE MIB index falls 0.48 percent.

